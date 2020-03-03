KDHE announces COVID-19 online resource center

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) today formally announced the launch of the agency's online resource center for Kansans to learn more about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

"The best thing Kansans can do is be informed," Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary said. "COVID-19 is a new virus and, as a result, many people have questions about it and how to keep their families safe. The COVID-19 resource center will provide a centralized location for Kansans to go to learn the most up-to-date information."

The public can visit http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/ to learn more about the virus. The site contains detailed information, answers to frequently asked questions and updated videos from Sec. Norman. Information will also be shared on KDHE's social media channels.