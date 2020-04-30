KDHE adds two states to travel quarantine list, removes three

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added two states to its travel quarantine list and removed three others. Massachusetts and Rhode Island are new to the list, while California, Florida and Washington have been removed. This is effective for people returning April 30 or later.

Kansans who have returned from the following states on or after the corresponding dates will have to quarantine for 14 days upon their return:

-Massachusetts and Rhode Island after April 30

-Louisiana, anywhere in Colorado after March 27

-Illinois and New Jersey on or after March 25

-New York on or after March 15

-Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison Counties in Colorado in the week of March 8 or after

Anyone who has been on a cruise ship or traveled internationally on or after March 15 also must quarantine.