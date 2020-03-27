KDHE adds Louisiana, Colorado to quarantine list

Previously, just certain counties in Colorado were included. This is effective for persons returning today, March 27, and moving forward. Previously, just certain counties in Colorado were included. This is effective for people returning March 27 and in the future.

Kansans who would need to quarantine for 14 days include those who have:

-Traveled to Louisiana or Colorado on or after March 27

-Traveled to California, Florida, New York and Washington State on or after March 15

-Traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23

-Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado in the week of March 8 or later

-Traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15

-People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

-Traveled internationally on or after March 15.

-People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.

-Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.)