KDHE adds Connecticut to travel quarantine list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added Connecticut to its travel quarantine list. The quarantine order goes into effect for people returning from the state Monday, April 6 and moving forward.

A comprehensive list of individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for two weeks includes those who have:

• Traveled to Connecticut on or after April 6.

• Traveled to Louisiana or anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27.

• Traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

• Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission (California, Florida, New York and Washington state) on or after March 15.

• Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado in the week of March 8 or after.

• Traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

o People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

• Traveled internationally on or after March 15.

o People who have previously been told by Public Health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.

• Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. (A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.)

The exception to this mandate is heath care workers. The KDHE says it "strongly recommends" these quarantine restrictions for everyone, but that it does recognize the need for medical personnel at this time.