KDHE Vital Statistics Office to reopen for Will Call Pick-Up only

The Vital Statistics Office lobby will reopen for will call pick-ups beginning Monday, June 15, says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

KDHE says customers using will call pick-up will be encouraged to wear a mask when entering Vital Statistics.

KDHE says to order certificates eligible for will call pick-up to visit its website. The type of certificate should be requested and then the Department says to complete the ordering process under the will call section. Once the certificate is ready a call will be made from the KDHE.

