KDHE Secretary Norman holds news conference about COVID-19

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary Dr. Lee Norman held this week's first news conference updating community members about the status of the coronavirus in the state. The meetings have been taking place each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Norman began by giving the current number of coronavirus cases and deaths, 368 and eight respectively. The two newest deaths are a man in his 70s from Crawford County and a woman in her early 40s with significant underlying medical problems.

Norman also said there was an outbreak at Life Care Center in Burlington; coronavirus outbreaks have popped up in various nursing home facilities across the country, posing serious threat to elderly residents.

Norman expects the number of cases in the state will hit its peak around April 24, adding that the average carrier can spread the virus to nearly five people within three days. The average stay for a patient hospitalized with coronavirus is 10 days, or two weeks if the patient's condition is bad enough for them to be held in the Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Norman also mentioned that it is still too early to tell if people who have recovered from the virus can get it again.