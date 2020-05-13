KDHE Medicaid Director resigns

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announces today that Medicaid Director, Adam Proffitt, will resign effective June 5, 2020.

Proffitt joined KDHE as the Division of Healthcare Finance’s Director of Operations in December 2017. He was made Medicaid director in May 2019.

“I am incredibly thankful for Adam’s leadership and service during his time with KDHE,” says Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “He has done a tremendous job for us and we certainly wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Proffitt is leaving KDHE for a position in the private sector. An interim director will be announced at a later date.

