KDADS rolls out new program aimed to help seniors with insurance

Are you or someone you know eligible for Medicare but have questions about your coverage, and options available to you?

The Kansas Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas program, also known as SHICK, may be able to help.

Volunteer counselors are screened prior to training, to ensure they do not have a conflict of interest when advising Kansans on what options are best for them.

Volunteer counselors receive training to allow them to provide unbiased answers to any questions older Kansans may have about Medicare and insurance programs available to them.

“We provide free counseling help to anyone who’s got a Medicare question, whether they are an older Kansan themselves, or whether they are a caregiver for an older Kansan,” says Julie Govert Walter, Executive Director of North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging.

In 2019, SHICK counselors with the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging helped more than 5,000 Kansans.

For more information on the program visit the SHICK webpage.

