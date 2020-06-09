KCPD receives $2.5 million donation for police body cameras

The Kanas City Police Department is getting an infusion of cash to assist with the purchase of body cameras says the DeBruce Foundation.

The DeBruce Foundation, in conjunction with the Police Foundation, donated $1 million to the KCPD for police body cameras and raised an additional $1.5 million from community partners.

The foundation based in Kansas City says it believes in its home and wants to be part of the solution for the future good of the community. They say that residents and police agree that body cameras are needed to ensure ethical arrests.

The DeBruce Foundation says that it has secured $2.5 million for the purchase of body cameras for the KCPD.

“At The DeBruce Foundation, our mission is to expand pathways to economic growth and opportunity,” says the foundation. “As long as racist systems remain in our society, too many pathways remain closed. We’re committed to working to remove these barriers.”

