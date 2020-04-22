KCI passengers halve as coronavirus impacts travel

With air travel down during the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City International saw a large drop in activity over the last couple of months.

KCI reports that they saw half the passengers in March than they saw last March.

Through the year so far, the airport has seen 20 percent less passengers than they saw at this time last year.

They also saw a slight decrease in cargo and freight handled, ranging from a 3-6 percent decline in several categories.

Though people have largely stayed at home, KCI Director of Aviation says the airport is still open for anyone that needs to travel.

