KCC votes to contact FCC about future consumer protections

The Kansas Corporation Commission voted to adopt additional consumer protections as necessary to ensure the state’s telecommunication customers have continued access to services.

The KCC has jurisdiction over landline services offered by 36 companies in the state. The Federal Communications Commission regulates all other services.

Currently 750 carriers, nationwide, including a large number of Kansas companies, have pledged to suspend disconnections through June 30, 2020 as part of the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected program.

Tuesday, May 19, the KCC voted to authorize a letter to the FCC asking that companies not in their jurisdiction continue to offer consumer protections ensuring that Kansas customers have access to reasonable payment plans after the pledge ends on June 30.

KCC staff noted companies under their jurisdiction appearing to be willing to work with customers on a case-by-case basis to establish payment plans. The situation will continue to be monitored to determine if any additional protections are needed.

The orders can be viewed on their website.

A list of carriers participating in Keep Americans Connected program can be found at at the FCC website.

