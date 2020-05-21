KCC orders utility companies to offer payment plans, waive late fees until 2021

The Kansas Corporation Commission has ordered utility companies to offer payment plans and waive late fees until the end of 2020.

An order issued by the KCC requires utility companies under its jurisdiction to offer 12-moth payment plans and waive late fees through the end of the year to ease financial burdens on residents and small businesses trying to avoid disconnection.

The Commission’s earlier order suspending disconnections is set to expire May 31. The new order will help customers until the end of the year. Customers are also encouraged to apply for utility assistance programs visit the KCC website.

Staff filed a report with the Commission on May 6, which recommended baseline customer protections before the end of the disconnect suspension order. Companies have had the opportunity to respond to the recommendations before the order was announced today, May 21. Several companies say they plan to offer protections that exceed the minimum requirements of the KCC.

The newest protections order may be extended if the COVID-19 pandemic reaches into 2021.

The new order can be viewed here.

