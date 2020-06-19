KCC launches investigation into Evergy and asset management company

The Kansas Corporation Commission says a recent agreement between Evergy and an asset management company could hurt Kansas customers.

The KCC said yesterday an investigation into the deal between Evergy and Elliot International has been opened.

Officials say it was launched over concerns that efforts to increase shareholder value could leave Evergy customers paying higher rates and getting lower quality of service.

KCC staff outlined several issues they had with the deal with Elliot, including problems with merger commitments when Westar and KCP and L came together in 2018, studies that point to rate increases due to extensive capital expense investments and reduced sales, issues with the legislature trying to lower rates, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evergy has two weeks to respond, and then the KCC will have until August 17th to decide how they want to proceed.