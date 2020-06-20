KCC investigates Evergy deal with Elliot International

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it has launched an investigation into Evergy’s deal with asset management company Elliot International.

The KCC announced that it voted to open a general investigation into an argument between Evergy and their asset company Elliot International. According to the commission an agreement was reached in February which required the utility to consider cutting costs of pursuing a merger transaction in order to increase shareholder profits.

KCC staff said they petitioned Commissioners to launch the investigation out of concern that the deal could negatively affect Kansas electric customers.

“Staff is very concerned that Elliott’s focus on increasing shareholder value will place Evergy’s customers at a high risk of paying higher rates or receiving lower quality service in order to support an increase in shareholder value,” says the KCC filing.

The KCC says by opening an investigation, the Commission, stakeholders and customers will all be fully informed of the analysis and rationale of the decision relation to the Elliot agreement.

Staff says their reports outline an extensive number of issues that present a challenge to Elliot’s shareholder enhancement concept which include:

Merger commitments made in 2018 with the merger of Westar and Kansas City Power & Light into what is now Evergy.

Rate studies point to extensive capital expense investments and reduced sales as major drivers of the increase in Evergy’s rates.

Legislative efforts to reduce Evergy’s rates to become more regionally competitive.

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KCC says Evergy will be required to file a report addressing questions posed by the staff no later than 2 weeks after its board makes a decision whether to pursue a cost reduction plan or a merger transaction. The deadline for the vote is August 17.

To review the KCC’s order visit the KCC website.

