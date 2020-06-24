KCC gains new member

Andrew French has been approved as the new member on the Kansas Corporation Commission.

The Kansas Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee says it has approved Governor Laura Kelly’s nomination of Andrew J. French as a Commissioner on the Kansas Corporation Commission for a four-year term.

The Committee says his term will expire on March 15, 2024 and that French succeeds Shari Feist Albrecht who served since June 2012.

"I look forward to serving my fellow Kansans at a time when the issues before this Commission are so crucially important to the future prosperity of the State,” says French.

The Committee says French will be joining Chair Susan K. Duffy and Commissioner Dwight D. Keen on the three-member board.

According to state law no more than two of the three commissioners may belong to the same political party and that Governors appoint members to serve staggered four-year terms.

“Andrew’s previous litigation experience at the Commission, as well as his subsequent work and experience representing clients in a variety of energy regulatory matters, will serve the citizens of Kansas well,” says Duffy.

French says that before the Commission he practiced law with the Smithyman & Zakoura, Chartered, firm in Overland Park and that his focus was on energy policy and regulation of utility rates and services.

French says he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Kansas and a Juris Doctor degree from the KU School of Law.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it is a government agency responsible for regulation public utilities including electric, natural gas, telecommunication and water companies.

