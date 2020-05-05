KCC extends "no-disconnect" utilities order

The Kansas Corporation Commission has extended there "no-disconnects" order through May.

The KCC originally issued the order to keep utility companies from disconnecting customers that are struggling to make their payments in March. They extended the order once already in April, and now have pushed the expiration date to May 31.

“Even as the state begins the phased reopening process, Kansans continue to deal with the financial challenges brought about by COVID-19. Maintaining utility services is critical to ensure public health and safety as the state works toward recovery,” said Commission Chair Susan Duffy.

The order covers electrical, gas, water, and telecommunication utilities under the KCC's jurisdiction.

Governor Kelly issued a similar order through May 31st that applies to utilities that aren't under KCC's jurisdiction.