KCC extends no disconnect order for utilities through May 15th

The Kansas Corporation Commission has extended the order telling utility companies they cannot disconnect customers due to lack of payment.

The KCC made the decision to extend it through May 15th during their Tuesday morning business meeting.

“The difficulties associated with COVID-19 are far from over. As Kansans continue to face both health and financial challenges, it is critical that they have continued access to utility services in their homes to ensure public safety,” said Commission Chair Susan Duffy.

The previous order was set to expire on Wednesday.