KCC asks federal government to stay out of utilities regulation

The Kansas Corporation Commission is asking the state's federal politicians to keep the federal government from regulating utility companies while the country recovers from the pandemic.

The KCC and Governor Kelly have both issued orders preventing companies from disconnecting customers during the COVID-19 crisis, and they argue that a blanket order at a federal level won't work with states opening back up at their own paces.

Their letter – addressed to Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts; and Representatives Roger Marshall, Steve Watkins, Sharice Davids, and Ron Estes – said:

"While Congress's desire to assist customers by curtailing utility collection and disconnection actions during the health and economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic is laudable, we strongly urge you not to impose federal mandates on state regulated utilities."

The Commission said they believe that "any proposals that dictate how utilities contact and work with customers to make payment arrangements will complicate state efforts to help customers..."