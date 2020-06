The Kansas City Royals have made their first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft, taking Left-handed Pitcher Asa Lacy out of Texas A&M.

The team had the fourth overall selection after posting their second straight 100-loss season.

Lacy allowed opponents to hit .162 in 2019, the third best figure in Division I baseball last year. He had a 0.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 24 innings.