KC Royals Draft Selections: Day 2

The 2020 MLB Draft continued Thursday night, with the Kansas City Royals welcoming four more players to the organization.

The Royals started the night with choosing a young prospect right out of high school, taking Pitcher Ben Hernandez out of the De La Salle Institute in Illinois with their second round pick.

Their third round selection carries a little more playing experience. Outfielder Tyler Gentry was taken out Alabama after four years in college.

In the fourth round, the Royals drafted Pitcher Christian Chamberlain, a 4-year Junior out of Oregon State.

