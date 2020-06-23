KBI receives $1 million to fight meth in Kansas

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations has received a $1 million grant to fight meth in Kansas.

The KBI is receiving a $1 million grant to fight the trafficking of methamphetamine through the state says U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

“Methamphetamine trafficking and addiction have been driving forces behind many violent crimes in Kansas, often involving firearms,” says McAllister. “And meth addiction has plagued too many Kansans, ruined lives, destroyed families, and required the expenditure of vast amounts of law enforcement and community resources. These Department of Justice funded efforts to reduce the manufacturing and distribution of meth are a positive event for Kansas.”

The Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Service says the money is part of an almost $42 million package going out to state law enforcement agencies across the nation to fight manufacturing and distribution of illegal drugs.

“The scourge of opioid and methamphetamine use continues to take a devastating toll on our nation’s communities,” says COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “By providing these resources to law enforcement to help combat the further spread, the COPS Office is demonstrating our commitment to this Administration’s priority of reducing drug use and protecting our citizens from this public health and safety crisis.”

To learn more about the COPS Office at the DOJ visit the DOJ website.

