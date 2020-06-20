KBI issues warrant in Syracuse, Kan. murder

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it was asked to assist in the investigation of homicide in Syracuse, Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office contacted them for assistance regarding a homicide that occurred on Friday, June 19, in Syracuse.

The Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office says it requested KBI assistance around 1:30 p.m. on Friday and KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office says it received a 9-1-1 call shortly before noon reporting a shooting. When deputies arrived at the Country Café apartments at 503 E. Ave. A they discovered a man inside an apartment that died from apparent gunshot wounds. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Department the victim is Kevin A. Palma-Rodriguez, 21, of Syracuse.

KBI says a search warrant was conducted by the High Risk Warrant Team at a residence at 310 W. Hwy 50, in Syracuse.

The search warrant resulted in an arrest warrant for Amner Y. Tejada-Vigil, also known as Jeovany Vijil, 25, of Syracuse.

KBI says Vigil is wanted to for first-degree murder and that he has not yet been located or arrested.

Anyone with information on Vigil or his whereabouts or information on the homicide is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or online or contact the Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Department at 620-384-5616.

