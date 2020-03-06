KBI identifies suspect in officer involved shooting on the Turnpike

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the man who was shot by Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers after a chase on the Turnpike.

Robert F. Knapp, 40, from Springfield, Mo. has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of stolen property, criminal damage to property, interference with a law enforcement officer, and fleeing or attempting to elude.

Around 7:45pm Thursday, a trooper attempted to stop a black Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck in Douglas County when the trooper noticed it the truck had a stolen tag. Knapp did not stop, and the trooper pursued him westbound I-470 towards Topeka.

At one point, stop sticks, or tire deflation devices were used, flattening the tires on Knapp’s truck. The pursuit continued a little ways past that before troopers used a tactical maneuver to stop the truck. The truck spun and struck the concrete divider.

Knapp then allegedly rammed the trooper’s car near mile marker 180. That’s when the trooper fired multiple shots, grazing Knapp.

Knapp suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, late being booked into jail.

The trooper was also taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries. He was also released.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, as is normal protocol.

“Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Shawnee County District Attorney for review,” said the KBI.

