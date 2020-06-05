KBI: Endangered Person Advisory

An Endangered Persons Advisory has been issued for a missing Wichita woman according to the Wichita Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Savannah Schneider, 23, was last seen on Sunday, May 31, at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo according to the report.

Schneider has been described as 5’8” and 110 lbs. She has blue eyes and blonde hair says the report. She has an intellectual disability says Wichita Police Department and they are concerned for her safety.

If Schneider is seen immediately call 9-1-1.

