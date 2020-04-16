KAB hires new president/executive director

The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has hired Allison Mazzei as its new President and Executive Director. Mazzei is a communications and fundraising strategist who before the KAB was Senior Vice President at Pennington & Company.

“Allison comes from a family of broadcasters and is excited to champion this essential industry,” KAB Chair Brad Moses said. “Allison is a proven leader with a forward-looking vision that will enhance the Kansas Association of Broadcasters’ legislative agenda.”

Mazzei will begin her new positive June 1 and current president Kent Cornish will stay on as a part-time consultant for the rest of the year. “Allison is an energetic and team-oriented leader with a history of quantifiable success,” Cornish said. “I’m looking forward to working with Allison to build upon the strong relationships we have at the Kansas State House and help her get up to speed with KAB members and the board’s strategic agenda.”

Mazzei holds a Bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and resides in Lawrence.