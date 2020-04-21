K-State's Williams earns second Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honor

For the second straight year, K-State's Peyton Williams has earned the title of the Big 12 Women's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Williams is the first women's basketball player in Big 12 history to earn the honor twice.

The Topeka-native double-majored in anthropology and international studies and minored in political science while averaging 15.4 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats. Her classroom accomplishments have earned her a slate of accolades during her career, including being named to the 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team, three CoSIDA Academic All-District VII honors, three Academic All-Big 12 First Team awards, the 2019 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the 2019 Big 12/Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award recipient and the Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team in 2016-17.

On the court, she also earned her second straight All-Big 12 First Team honor this year, finishing third in the league in rebounds per game and among the top ten in scoring (9), field goal percentage (6), blocks (10), double-doubles (7), and minutes played (5).

Williams is the fourth player in program history to be named Big 12 Women's Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year.