K-State's Dept. of Grain Science and Industry to give away 15,000 pounds of flour on Thursday

Following three months of limited operations and remote instruction, Kansas State University’s Department of Grain Science and Industry brought the Hal Ross Flour Mill back online to manufacture flour for those in need in the community.

At the start of the safer at home orders, faculty noticed that local supermarkets were unable to keep up with the demand for flour, and decided to find a way for the Grain Science and Industry Department to help.

The idea to use the university’s milling facilities to produce flour for consumers received unanimous support from college and university leaders.

Department faculty milled twenty thousand pounds of wheat, which took 10 hours to mill, and yielded fifteen thousand pounds of all-purpose flour, which they then packaged into 10 pound bags.

“We have great relationships with Kansas wheat farmers, and the Kansas Wheat Commission, and we have faculty who can run the flour mill here, why wouldn’t we use those resources to do something for the community we live in?” Grain Science and Industry Department, Kansas State University, professor/department head, Gordon Smith says.

The university will host a drive-thru flour distribution Thursday, June 18, from 3-7 p.m., at the Hal Ross Flour Mill, on Kimball Avenue in Manhattan. There is no charge for the flour, which will be limited to one 10-pound bag per vehicle and is not for resale.

Any remaining bags of flour will be donated to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan, and Harvesters in Topeka.