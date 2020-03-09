K-State's Ayoka Lee named Big 12 Freshman of the Year

The Kansas State Wildcats will take the court for the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament this week with a handful of individual awards in their back pocket.

Announced Monday, center Ayoka Lee is this year's Big 12 Freshman of the Year. She was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team and voted unanimously to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Lee finished conference play average 15.8 points and 11.7 rebounds — the first freshman in program history to complete a conference season with a double-double average.

In addition, senior Peyton Williams was named to her second All-Big 12 First Team, and senior Angela Harris was chosen as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recipient.

The Wildcats will begin tournament action on Friday, tipping off against 4th-seeded Iowa State at 11 a.m.