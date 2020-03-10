K-State updates public on students quarantined

Eighteen students from Kansas State University returned from their study abroad program in Italy the midst of the ever-growing concern of coronavirus.

The students were part of an architectural study program and were brought back home to the US by Kansas State University.

The students were given the opportunity to return to their homes away from KSU or to return to residences provided by the university.

The students who elected to come to KSU for their quarantine are provided housing that was fully stocked with food, cleaning supplies and other goods they need for day to day survival.

When those supplies run out KSU’s housing and dining facilities will replenish the supplies to them.

While the students are quarantined, they are to maintain social distance of at least 6 feet apart.

“It is ok to leave the building, they just should not go to places where they would congregate with large numbers of other people, but it is very important right now to keep these people’s mental health in…in mind as well.” Lafene Health Center at Kansas State University, Medical Director, Dr. Kyle Goerl says.

If none of the students have shown symptoms after the 14 day quarantine period is met, they will be allowed to return to normal daily routines.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, as well as deaths and the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus is being compiled by Johns Hopkins University.