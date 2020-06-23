K-State to require face masks on campus

Kansas State University says it has updated its face-covering policy.

K-State says it has updated its mask policy to require masks or coverings on the majority of the campus.

The CDC says it strongly recommends using cloth face masks or coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The school says effective immediately all staff, students, faculty and visitors must wear facial coverings over their mouths and noses while on the K-State campus. Coverings are specifically to be worn in all hallways, public spaces, classrooms and other common areas of campus buildings, as well as when 6 feet social distancing cannot be maintained.

"Face coverings help us prevent spreading the virus to others, even if we don't know that we have it," says Dr. Kyle Goerl, Lafene Health Center medical director. "This update to the face-covering policy will slow the spread of COVID-19 to help us in our plans to return to campus."

K-State says if anyone needs reasonable accomodations and assistance due to the use of face coverings to contact the ADA coordinator, charlott@k-state.edu, for employees and the Student Access Center, accesscenter@k-state.edu, for students.

According to the university all students and employees will be required to complete a COVID-19 and Face Mask Safety Training.

The school says if there is failure to comply may result in denial of access to designated areas or activities.

For more information on K-State’s COVID-19 policies visit the schools COVID-19 page.

