K-State telling students not to return to campus

K-State President, Richard Myers, is telling students not to return to campus after spring break.

According to his statement, all domestic students are being told to return to their permanent place of residence and not to return to campus.

He says anyone returning from places labeled CDC level 3 countries will be placed in a 14-day quarantine.

“Our greatest tool to fight the spread of the coronavirus is social distancing from large gatherings,” said Myers.

He says international students who are not able to return home should contact the Office of International Programs with questions.

The school announced they would suspending in-person classes from March 16th through the 20th.