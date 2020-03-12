K-State suspends in-person classes over COVID-19

K-State President Richard Myers announced this morning that the university is suspending in-person classes from March 16th through the 20th.

Then, classes will begin remotely beginning March 23rd.

Myers said the move is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and affects all K-State campuses.

K-State says online classes will continue as scheduled, and all campuses will be open to serve the essential needs of students and faculty.

Students who cannot go home while in-class instruction is suspended will be allowed back in the dorms starting at 1 p.m. Sunday.

"Right now, the K-State community is dispersed throughout the nation and globe during spring break," said Richard Myers, K-State president. "When everyone returns, it could increase the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus. There are prudent steps we can take to mitigate this risk and protect our campuses and local communities."

Events scheduled through March 30 of more than 100 people will be evaluated individually and decisions about any cancellations announced as soon as possible. Athletic events will follow Big 12 guidance. Visitors are also urged to postpone campus visits during this time.

Students, faculty, staff and the general public are encouraged to check k-state.edu/covid-19 for the latest information. The situation continues to change rapidly. Specific questions may be sent to covid19@k-state.edu.

Click here to read President Myers' letter to campus.

