K-State students back from Italy, under quarantine

Kansas State University confirms students recently returned from a study abroad program in Italy are under quarantine, per federal health guidelines.

Jeff Morris, K-State's Vice President for Communications and Marketing, said the 18 students returned Sunday. He said they are now in previously unoccupied Jardine apartments.

The students will stay at the apartments for a 14-day quarantine period, following CDC guidelines. They also will follow Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment and CDC recommendations for social isolation, Morris said.

None of the students is showing symptoms. Morris said staff from the Riley Co. Health Dept. and Lafene Health Center is monitoring the students.

K-State informed students and families March 4th that it was suspending the Italian studies program in Orvieto, Italy for the spring 2020 session, and bringing the students back to Manhattan.

"This decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of K-State students," the university wrote in a statement announcing the decision.

K-State also is banning faculty-led or university-sponsored trips to countries including Italy, Iran, China, and South Korea until further notice. Other universities have taken similar action.