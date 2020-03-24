K-State student receives international veterinary scholarship

Emily Eppler, second-year Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine student from Manhattan, is one of 54 veterinary students selected from around the world to receive a $5,000 scholarship supported through a partnership between Merck Animal Health and the American Veterinary Medical Foundation.

The recipients are either second- or third- year students at accredited veterinary schools around the world who are planning a career in companion animal or large animal medicine. Recipients were chosen based on academic excellence, financial need, leadership and area of interest within the profession.

The scholarships will provide financial assistance to students to support their educational and professional goals and opportunities, according to Karen Davis, chair of the American Veterinary Medical Foundation board of advisors.

