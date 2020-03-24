K-State student earns international scholarship

A hard-working student from Kansas State University has earned a competitive international scholarship.

Emily Epper, a student at the school's veterinary college, is one of 54 students picked globally to receive a scholarship given by Merck Animal Health and the American Veterinary Medical Foundation.

"I feel blessed to be one of the recipients of the 2020 Merck Animal Health Scholarship," Eppler said. "It is inspiring to know that the American Veterinary Medical Foundation and Merck Animal Health are investing in my goal of becoming a small animal orthopedic surgeon."

The $5,000 scholarship is awarded to students who attend an accredited veterinary school and plan to pursue a career in companion or large animal medicine.

"Whether they're helping to keep pets healthy or aid in ensuring a safe, high-quality protein supply, veterinarians play a critical role not only within the animal health industry, but also within society," said Scott Bormann, senior vice president, North America, Merck Animal Health.