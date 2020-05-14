K-State researchers looking for answers to COVID-19

Kansas State University scientists are researching possible road maps to find answers on COVID-19.

Jürgen Richt, Regents Distinguished Professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine, has co-authored an assessment for coronavirus-related research in companion animals and livestock.

“We need to address these challenges in a scientific manner – in a proactive manner, not in a reactive manner,” says Richt, also the Director of Center of Excellence for Emerging and Zoonotic Animal Diseases. “With COVID, every day something is new – what was correct yesterday, could be wrong today.”

Due to the rapid turnover rate of knowledge related to coronavirus, Richt and the other co-authors of the paper wrote to stress the importance of studying the ways that COVID-19 could spread between humans and animals.

The paper says that research should focus on: The potential for pets, like cats and dogs, to carry the virus, the economic and food security effects if the virus can spread among livestock and poultry and national security areas such as service animals like dogs that detect narcotics because the virus is known to affect smell.

“If dogs are susceptible and lose their smell and taste, it could affect our national security,” says Richt, also an expert panel member for the World Health Organization. “If livestock are susceptible, it could significantly affect food safety and food security, too.”

The professor’s recent research shows that pics do not seem susceptible to the virus, but little is known about the effects on cattle, sheep, chicken and wildlife.

“Time is of the essence when responding to a new biological threat, and everyone at the Biosecurity Research Institute greatly appreciates the continued support from K-State leadership who realized the importance of keeping us operational,” says Stephen Higgs, director of the BRI and editor-in-chief of Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases. “Thanks to our dedicated and highly skilled BRI staff, we provided the safe, secure environment, training and infrastructure required for research on SARS-CoV-2. The paper explains why Dr. Richt’s research in the BRI is so important to all of us and it was great that we were able to publish it so quickly and make it freely available.”

Richt’s own research focuses on four areas: animal susceptibility and transmission, therapeutic treatments, diagnostics and vaccines. He develops models to test therapies and collaborates with researchers national and internationally.

“We are on the front end of studying whether these drugs, which look very promising in cell culture assays, can be used in COVID patients,” says Richt. “We hope that the work we are doing presently will save lives.”

The paper appears in the journal Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases. Co-authors include Tracey McNamara from Western University of Health Sciences and Larry Glickman from Purdue University.

