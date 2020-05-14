K-State researchers look study options for coronavirus therapeutics

Various scientists at Kansas State University continue their research to better understand COVID-19 and its causes at the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Faculty, staff, students and postdoctoral students in the college are using their respective areas of expertise to explore different aspects of the virus.

“Our work ranges from physical protection from the virus to the creation of new diagnostics for detection of the virus and serology testing to detect antibodies,” says Derek Mosier, head of the diagnostic medicine and pathobiology department. “Our faculty are also working to develop new therapeutics and vaccines. Plus, we have faculty who are conducting detailed studies on the pathogenesis and features of the virus. The more we understand, the better we will be able to control the virus.”

Researchers in the diagnostic medicine department recently licensed a technology that may lead to production of an antiviral drug to treat various strains of coronaviruses and noroviruses.

Yungeong Kim and Kyeong-Ok “KC” Chang, virologists at K-State, worked with William Groutas, a medicinal chemist at Wichita State University. They have been using National Institutes of Health grants to work on human norovirus therapies. They recently received a $3.7 million grant to develop the antiviral drugs to treat Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS. The work being done extends to other human viruses that have similar viral protease, such as rhinoviruses and the coronavirus causing COVID-19.

Currently there are no antiviral drugs available for human norovirus or coronaviruses, this includes SARS, MERS and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This could change as a result of the license agreement between K-State and Cocrystal Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops novel antiviral therapeutics.

So far, Chang and Kim have agreements with Cocrystal for multiple therapeutic candidates. The company says they intend to pursue research and development of the antiviral compounds, including preclinical and clinical development.

Another researcher and professor at K-State, Waithaka Mwangi, has worked closely with his team to develop three patent-pending experimental immunogens to be researched for the ability to induce protection against COVID-19. Two candidates are designed for getting mucosal immunity through delivery in the nasal cavities.

“My lab is scaling up these experimental immunogens in readiness for safety, immunogenicity and protective efficacy testing,” says Mwangi.

K-State has signed a nonclinical evaluation agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the materials to be evaluated.

“We are also working with Dr. Jürgen Richt to test the materials at K-State’s Biosecurity Research Institute,” says Mwangi. “Plus, we are working on generation of therapeutic humanized-neutralizing antibodies. We hope these efforts will help produce a robust intervention against COVID-19.”

Richt, a Regents distinguished professor and KBA eminent scholar, is director of the Center for Excellence for Emerging Animal Diseases at the university.

The Molecular Research Development team at the university, a part of the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, has been working hard on a widely used molecular biology method for faster detection of SARS-CoV-2.

“The current CDC-recommended protocol involves three molecular targets that are tested individually,” says Jianfa Bai, professor and director of the team. “This means each sample requires three PCR reactions. The multiplex real-time PCR assay developed by the Molecular Research and Development team uses a single PCR reaction for each sample.”

Bai says preliminary data indicates that the multiplex assay has similar analytical sensitivity but better linearity and repeatability on low concentration samples.

“The multiplex assay is under validation with a number of positive and negative samples from human patients,” says Bai. “An emergency use authorization application has been filed with the FDA for the assay, which will speed up the detection process three times that of the CDC protocol.”

Associate professor of virology, Roman Pogranichniy, says team member in the Veterinary Diagnostic lab at K-State, led by Jamie Henningson, are also working with Richt on developing diagnostic assays for the virus to detect antibodies and virus and to understand the epidemiology and pathogenesis better.

Richt says his team is working to develop preclinical models and diagnostics, as well as treatments and subunit vaccines. These will be effective against COVID-19. The work being done will be conducted at the Biosecurity Research Institute at K-State. This is the only facility on campus in which work with COVID-19 can be performed.

“Researchers at K-State have access to one of the nation’s premier biosafety laboratories, the BRI, where research on noro- and coronaviruses can be done safely,” says Peter Dorhout, vice president for research. “This facility is an investment by the state and the university. The BRI professional staff also train the next generations of biosafety and biosecurity researchers who will discover the vaccines and treatments of not just the human and animal diseases we face today, but those that will emerge in the future.”

The research is taking place in collaboration with various academic and industry partners. Richt was recently appointed to an expert group established by the World Health Organization. The WHO is asking the group to develop preclinical models of the virus that can be used to evaluate vaccines and therapeutics against it.

Although reports of the virus have been primarily focused on people, there have been recent reports that it can be transmitted from humans to dogs and cats, and also to large cats in zoos. Richt says there is currently no information that suggests pets might be a source of infection for people with the virus that causes COVID-19.

“That is most likely due to reverse zoonosis, meaning COVID-19 human patients transmitted it to the companion animal,” says Richt. “CEEZAD’s effort is designed to marshal the full range of the center’s research expertise against COVID-19. CEEZAD is fortunate to have such dedicated employees with a wide array of expertise in infectious diseases.”

