Tick-borne diseases researcher secures over $3 million in NIH funding

Kansas State University Veterinary Research has been granted over $3 million form the National Institute of Health to develop vaccines for tick-borne illnesses.

Roman Ganta, director of the Center of Excellence for Vector-Borne Diseases in the College of Veterinary Medicine at K-State has received over $3 million from the NIH to continue his work on tick-borne diseases says the University.

The school says that this is the second major highly competitive NIH grant secured by Ganta this year, his research focuses on developing vaccines against a hand full of tick-borne diseases that affect both human and animal health.

K-State says that Ganta has received several grants from the NIH in the R01 research grant program. He received $2.7 million in 2019, $1.8 million in 2014, $1.8 million in 2007 and $1.7 million in 2002.

The school says that Ganta’s research with the previous grants have been to study pathogenesis, host immune response and develop novel genetic tools to combat human monocytic ehrlichiosis that’s caused by rickettsial bacterium.

Ganta says he will use the new grant to develop vaccines against HME and other important tick-borne diseases cause by several pathogens.

"Tick-borne diseases have been continuously emerging in the U.S. and many parts of the world for over four decades and remain a threat to the health of people, dogs and farm animals," said Ganta, a professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology.

The school says Ganta’s research began in 1998 and is still at the forefront in tackling other tick-borne diseases with a primary focus on pathogenesis, surveillance, diagnosis and disease prevention. Ganta says that his success is due to the research that he and his tea have made over the last 20 years and securing a second NIH grant while other grants are still active.

"Our prior NIH-funded studies have demonstrated the feasibility of developing live attenuated vaccines for the first time for Ehrlichia species pathogens," Ganta said. "Live attenuated vaccine development is feasible using our recently patented technology of targeted mutagenesis that is broadly applicable for several rickettsial diseases caused by Ehrlichia and Anaplasma species pathogens. This is the foundation for the new five-year NIH grant."

Ganta says that he is looking forward to making substantial progress toward developing vaccines that will be suitable to combat various tick-borne diseases.

K-State says that Ganta has been continuously funded by the NIH to pursue research on HME since 2002 and the latest funding pushes this to 2025.

