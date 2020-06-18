K-State researcher receives school's first CAREER grant

Kansas State University says Comer’s CAREER grant is a first for the College of Veterinary Medicine.

K-State says a College of Veterinary Medicine researcher is the first in the school’s history to receive a CAREER award from the National Science Foundation.

Jeff Comer, an associate professor of anatomy and physiology, has been awarded over $450,000 from the NSF Faculty Early Career Development, or CAREER, program says the University. The period of the grant is 5 years and depending on funding availability and scientific progress of the project, funding could be increased by over $115,000 in the fifth year to bring the total of the award up to $565,857.

"The NSF CAREER program is different from other NSF grants in that it is not only a research grant but also is meant for academic career development of the faculty," says Comer. "As such, it includes a substantial educational component along with the research."

K-State says the CAREER program offers the NSF’s most prestigious awards in support of early-career faculty that have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education, as well as to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.

"Dr. Comer works at the intersection of biology, physics and mathematics," says Hans Coetzee, professor and head of the anatomy and physiology department. "His groundbreaking research uses innovative computational methods to solve contemporary biological problems. He has leveraged these skills to establish productive interdisciplinary collaborations with many of our faculty with a traditional biomedical research focus. We are fortunate to have Dr. Comer at K-State and we are proud of his recent NSF award."

According to the school the CAREER award funds Comer’s research using computer simulations and complementary experiments to design protein-like molecules that can be easily programmed to arrange themselves into complex devices for biomedical applications such as diagnostic testing.

"The miniaturization of devices such as computers and cellphones has been so successful that the size of their parts is now similar to the size of molecules and atoms," says Comer. "Soon, the old ways of building things will no longer work. The future is building things out of individual molecules. It is as if we are going from building sandcastles to building tiny castles out of individual grains of sand."

Comer says his research team is also seeking to develop computer simulations of molecules for use in college classrooms and in K-12 outreach which will give students a better understanding of how molecules move.

"The interactive simulations will be aimed at helping students understand how medicines work and how new medicines can be designed," says Comer. "The educational modules and simulation programs will be made freely available to educators and the public, and will include English- and Spanish-language versions."

