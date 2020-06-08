K-State receives $11.3 billion grant for new disease research center

The Kansas State University Veterinary Research Team has received $11.3 million in a COBRE grant to establish an infectious disease research center says a release from the University.

The National Institutes of Health is awarding a K-State University-led team of veterinary researchers with a 5 year grant of $11.3 million under the Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence program which is to be used to create a new Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (CEZID) says the University.

According to the release the center will have four primary research projects that bridge areas of excellence in the collective infectious diseases programs at K-State involving the colleges of Veterinary Medicine and Arts and Sciences.

"Our projects will examine virulence factors and host-pathogen interactions of various pathogens, utilizing both basic and translational approaches in in vitro systems and in models," says Jürgen Richt, Regents distinguished professor at Kansas State University and a Kansas Bioscience Authority eminent scholar in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Richt says that he will serve as the director of the center, while Philip Hardwidge, professor of diagnostic medicine and pathobiology in the College of Veterinary Medicine, will serve as the associate director.

"The overarching goal of the CEZID is to advance our overall understanding of emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases based on research performed in the state of Kansas," Richt said. "Our goals are also clearly aligned with NIH's strategic plan "Turning Discovery into Health.'"

"The truly unique and competitive advantage of the CEZID program is that it brings a multipronged and multidisciplinary approach to understanding and attacking zoonotic infectious diseases," said Peter Dorhout, vice president for research at K-State. "Our ability to better understand how these diseases behave, which include the family of coronaviruses that comprises our current global pandemic, will enable our researchers to create rapid responses to future calamitous outbreaks that affect both human and animal health. These teams will deliver science-based solutions to improve people's lives."

According to Richt there will be two research core facilities supporting the projects and programs. This includes an Animal Model/Pathology Core and a Molecular and Cellular Biology Core which will offer unique research infrastructure and resources at the University and within the state.

Richt says that the following programs will help enable the growth of the CEZID:

• A faculty mentoring program that will provide outstanding mentoring of the research project leaders by nationally and internationally recognized mentors.

• New faculty recruitment at K-State within the center's mission space to ensure the growth and sustainability of CEZID.

• A pilot grant program that will promote center growth by funding smaller projects at universities in the state of Kansas.

• A regional scientific network that will provide interdisciplinary and interinstitutional collaborations and will ensure increased usage of CEZID's core facilities and access to additional core facilities, and training opportunities at universities in the state of Kansas and surrounding states.

The University says that the CEZID programs will be the basis on which research productivity is enabled and supported which will help advance the reputation of the program and its core and pilot projects as well as its postdoctoral fellows, graduate students and center faculty.

Hardwidge says that the CEZID has the potential to provide vital services to the nation in the area of infectious disease research.

"In this era, interest in the control of the spread of infectious diseases is obviously of substantial importance both within the scientific community and in the general population, says Hardwidge. “We believe this center can greatly expand our general ability to respond effectively to future outbreaks."

