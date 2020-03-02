K-State professor takes win $7,700 for charity on Wheel of Fortune

Kansas was represented on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.

K-State Ag Economics professor Timothy Dalton walked away from the show with a small fortune.

He didn't win, but he is still coming back to the Sunflower State with $7,700 after coming in second place.

And according to Dalton, all of that money is going to to the coalition to Cure Calpain 3 Foundation.

His daughter has that condition, which is known as Limb-girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2A.

According to the Manhattan Mercury, Dalton auditioned for the spot last summer while visiting friends in Maine.