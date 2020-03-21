K-State professor identified as the first positive case of COVID-19 in Riley County

Andrew Smith, a Kansas State journalism faculty member, is identified as the first positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Riley County.

"He is in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia that is not improving and is on oxygen." His wife said in a Facebook post. "There are wonderful medical professionals helping."

Smith accompanied his family and a group of other Kansas State students on a study abroad trip to London during spring break. All members of the trip entered quarantine upon returning to the country.

The Collegian reports that an email sent to K-State faculty acknowledged that Smith "did not feel well, and his condition rapidly worsened," upon returning from the trip.

The Riley County Health Department said "There is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in Riley County" the day the case was confirmed.