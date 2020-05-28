K-State professor creates new MoneyTalk app to help ease financial burden of COVID-19

A K-State financial planning therapist has co-developed a MoneyTalk digital tool.

The tool is mean to help individuals and families cope with the financial stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan McCoy, Kansas State University professor of practice in personal financial planning, co-developed Money Talks with Morningstar, a financial planning and investment company.

"Right now, our brains are freaking out about the ambiguity of tomorrow," says McCoy, a licensed family therapist who specializes in financial therapy. "What is the world going to look like? What are our finances going to look like? What is our health going to look like?"

MoneyTalk builds on the theory of narrative financial therapy which involves creating self-help tools for couples that need to talk about money in a different perspective with each other. The app is a chat-based platform with a robot avatar named Mo to help others through financially burdening situations.

"The goal is for both partners to talk to Mo first, and then to each other," says McCoy. "The app was developed to aid you in reflecting upon your thoughts and feelings around money solo, and then it gives you tools and resources to bring up money with your partner to engage in a healthier and more insightful conversation together."

Currently Morningstar is using the app to conduct randomized control trials, participants can try the app for free by answering some questions. The data will then be used to explore how efficient the app is and how successful McCoy is in her goal of helping couples talk about money more easily, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Couples need to make a concerted effort to talk about the anxieties and worries," says McCoy. "When you keep them in your head, they grow and manifest."

McCoy suggests couples and families follow five tips in the meantime, until the app is fully developed. She says to:

1. Set aside a good time to chat with your partner.

Pick a time and place where neither party will be stressed and connect about what each other is experiencing, especially around financial stress. She says scheduling a “worry session,” which is a designated time when all parties involved can talk about what has been concerning them. If something happens outside the scheduled time she suggests to write it down and save it for your worry session.

2. Be kind to yourself and your partner, recognize that talking about money awkwardly is better than not talking about it at all.

It is difficult to talk about finances anytime, let alone in the middle of a pandemic. COVID-19 has created extra financial stress by shutting down businesses. Couples have no doubt felt the impact. One person is likely to get more stressed more easily and may feel like their partner isn’t stressed enough, it is important to talk about these differences.

3. Explore how your partner is thinking and feeling.

Put aside all assumptions about how each other is feeling and don’t apply your own motivations to your partner. Often, couples respond to difficult situations in two extremes, too emotionally or not emotionally enough. Both of these are unhealthy and can cause unneeded stress to an already stressful situation.

4. Talk about how you would like to be supported by your partner.

Occasionally it helps a bunch just to vent. Be honest with yourself and your partner about your feelings and how you want to be supported. They will be unable to meet your needs if they don’t know what your needs are.

5. End the game planning and talk about what you can control in your lives.

Focusing just on stress is a good way to make you more stressed. This is a good time to do some housekeeping and adjust spending habits or look at ways to increase incomes. Many things can’t be controlled, especially related to COVID-19, however it is important to end the conversation with what you can control so all does not feel helpless.

To find the free version of MoneyTalk that is still under development go to the Morningstar MoneyTalk webpage.

