K-State professor with COVID-19 provides update

Andrew Smith, a Kansas State journalism faculty member, is identified as the first positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Riley County.

Smith uploaded a video on Facebook sharing his current condition.

"An update from the ICU: LOVE to everyone! J.A. Smith and the girls are wiped out at home but resting. Thanks to all who have shown their love and compassion!" he wrote in his caption.

Smith accompanied his family and a group of other Kansas State students on a study abroad trip to London during spring break. All members of the trip entered quarantine upon returning to the country.

The Collegian reports that an email sent to K-State faculty acknowledged that Smith "did not feel well, and his condition rapidly worsened," upon returning from the trip.