K-State offers special education masters degree courses online

Kansas State University has added master’s degree in special education to their list of online degrees available.

The courses were made available online in the spring 2020 semester and were meant to advance knowledge in the field of special education.

The programs offered prepare students for career fields in special education and specialize in high and low incidence special education. A low incidence endorsement can be added to a high incidence for only nine more credit hours which is unique to the program.

"Special education teachers have been, are and will be in high demand, not only in Kansas but also across the nation," says Warren White, professor of special education. "This program offers educators the opportunity to complete a master's degree and add a special education endorsement, all without leaving the community in which they already live."

The 30-credit-hour-program gives teachers the opportunity to work on special education for various careers. It includes high-interest classes in autism, social-emotional learning, assistive technology, collaboration and paraeducator supervision. The program also offers a graduate certificate in autism spectrum disorder.

More information can be found on the K-State website.

