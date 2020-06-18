K-State named best college in Kansas for LGBTQ+ students

Kansas State University says it is the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas according to a college ranking review for Pride Month.

The University says the Best Colleges for LGBTQ+ Students in Each State identifies schools that are culturally inclusive, affordable and closer in proximity to their geographic location. K-State says it managed to receive a five-star Campus Pride Index score, which is a comprehensive national rating system measuring LGBTQ-friendly campus life.

The University’s LGBT Resource Center, which promotes the Sexuality and Gender Alliance, or SAGA, is also noted in the ranking says K-State. SAGA hosts educational and community-building events for all students.

"It is always an honor to have the LGBT Resource Center recognized for the ongoing efforts to provide a safe and affirming environment for our campus community," says Brandon Haddock, coordinator of the center. "This recognition is made possible through the commitment of our LGBTQ students, faculty, staff, community members and our alumni to work toward equity for all."

The University says it also received full marks in areas such as LGBTQ+ support and institutional commitment, counseling and health, campus safety and retention efforts. The campus says it has multiple organizations that include LGBTQ+ faculty, staff and students.

According to the school it was also listed among Campus Pride’s 2017 top 25 schools in the nation for LGBTQ inclusion, as well as the 2018 30 Best of the Best LBTQ-friendly colleges and universities.

"It is a tremendous honor for K-State to continue to be recognized nationally for the work our supportive faculty, staff, students and alumni have done and continue to do in helping foster an inclusive and affirming campus where people can be their authentic selves," says Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students.