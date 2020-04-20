K-State men's basketball signs JUCO PF Carlton Linguard

Junior college power-forward Carlton Linguard has signed on to be a Wildcat, Kansas State men's basketball head coach Bruce Weber announced Monday.

The 6-foot-11, 200-pound San Antonio-native comes to Manhattan after playing a single season at Temple College in Temple, Texas. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

“Carlton is a player we have been following for quite some time,” said Weber. “He is a versatile big guy who kind of came out of nowhere, playing for a smaller high school and didn’t have the exposure of AAU. He had very few offers coming out of high school, so he opted to play at the community college level at Temple (College) where he developed over the last year playing for a really, good coach in Kirby Johnson, who recently retired after winning a lot of games at the level.”

Linguard averaged 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this past season for the Temple College Leopards. He also ranked fourth in the National Junior College Athletic Association in blocked shots (3.6) and fifth in offensive rebounds (4.3).

“He is a very skilled big guy with great length and has good perimeter range and passing ability,” said Weber. “He needs weight and strength, but he will get those once he gets in our program with (strength coach) Ben (O’Donnell). I think I was one of the first high-level coaches to visit him in the Fall and Coach (Kirby) Johnson told me, ‘Take him right now, redshirt him and three years he has a chance to be a pro.’ We will see how that develops once he gets here, but he definitely has high potential.”

Linguard also had scholarship offers to Colorado, New Mexico, St. Louis, TCU, Texas A&M, Tulsa, and USC.

He's the seventh member of Weber's 2020 recruiting class, which is rated among the Top 25 by several recruiting services including Rivals.com (18), 247Sports.com (23) and ESPN (24).