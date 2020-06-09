K-State helps to develop new tool for linemen

Kansas State University helps to bring a new tool used in the energy industry to life says the school.

A release from K-State says that the design assistance was provided by the Technology Development Institute at the school’s Carl R. Ice College of Engineering has helped to introduce a new version of a wire stripper that is used in the energy industry.

K-State says that the Department has worked with a wide range of manufacturers and individuals to design, prototype, test and launch new products. This is what Andy Sedlacek, a lineman for a large Midwest electric power company, was doing when he helped develop the new tool for stripping specialty wire.

Sedlacek says that when installing new service connections, linemen typically use a special type of wire that requires them to strip off 2-3 feet of protective insulation, which was previously done with basic hand tools causing loss of time and energy.

The school says that Sedlacek approached them with a rough prototype of how he envisioned a mechanically powered wire stripping device that would meet needs of linemen. TDI says that they worked with Sedlacek to refine the design in a computer-aided design format and made desired changes and modifications to the prototype.

"Through TDI's engineering and prototyping services, they were able to expand my ideas of a prototype and turn them into a reality," says Sedlacek.

K-State says that not only did they help refine the design, but they also provided assistance to complete a patent disclosure, create drawings and file a provisional patent on the concept to establish patent-pending status before presenting the new tool to co-workers for improvement suggestions.

The school says that after the design was finalized a prototype was produced and tested while Sedlacek was connected with a local patent attorney who assisted in filing the full utility patent on the wire stripper. According to the school the application was filed based on the final design that produced five beta units for field testing.

Sedlacek says that the new wire stripper is now commercially available to power companies ad he is seeking to establish a distributor relationship to expand his market for the product.

"It has been a great experience working with Andy on making his idea into a commercially available product with the assistance of Economic Development Administration and Kansas Department of Commerce grant funding," says Bret Lanz, TDI commercialization director. "The tool not only saves time but more importantly, improves safety for operators who are handling these installations frequently."

The school says that the K-State Technology Development Institute proves a broad range of engineering and business development services to both private industry and university researchers to advance the commercial readiness of new products or technologies.

More information on the TDI can be found on their website.

