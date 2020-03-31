K-State graduate transfer Cartier Diarra commits to Virginia Tech

Cartier Diarra has committed to Virginia Tech, the former Kansas State guard announced on his Instagram on Tuesday.

Diarra joins former K-State assistant Chester Frazier, associate head coach for the Hokies, who previously spent seven seasons with the Wildcats under head coach Bruce Weber.

Diarra was second on the team in points scored per game, averaging 13.3 a contest. He also led the team with 4.2 assists per game. The Wildcats ended the season 11-21.

As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play at Virginia Tech.