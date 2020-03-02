K-State football promotes Klanderman, Malone on defensive staff

Kansas State has filled its defensive coordinator vacancy internally and promoted a second coach, head coach Chris Klieman announced Monday.

Safeties coach Joe Klanderman has been promoted to defensive coordinator. He fills the role recently left by Scottie Hazelton in a move to Michigan State.

“Joe is one of the best defensive coaches I have ever been around, and he is ready for this role,” Klieman said. “In addition to already having coordinator experience, Joe knows our defense as well as anyone, and it is important to continue to develop our players and keep them in our system. We appreciate what Scottie did for our program this past year and hate to see him leave, but we are excited about our future with Coach Klanderman and the rest of our defensive staff.”

Klanderman previously held the defensive coordinator title at his alma mater, Minnesota State, from 2007 to 2013.

“I’m so appreciative to have the opportunity to expand my role in something much bigger than myself,” Klanderman said. “We’re going to work tirelessly to put a product on the field that Wildcat fans can be proud of. We will continue to push ahead with what we did a year ago and expand upon the foundation that was laid last season.”

Cornerbacks coach Van Malone has added the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator.

“Van is a veteran coach who has immediately had a big impact on our program and student-athletes,” Klieman said. “Not only is he one of the most respected defensive coaches in college football, but his experience, leadership and development of young men is unmatched.”